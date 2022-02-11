Ditch the Snuggie: 7 brands putting a stylish twist on wearable blankets

Every morning, I roll out of bed and leave behind my bed comforter for my day comforter. This is next-level sleep pajamas/work pajamas logic, but in the style of Marie Kondo, this sartorial choice sparks the “most” joy. And that’s because even at my frigid, window-facing Boston desk, I can self-swaddle in what is effectively a wearable duvet.

In January, sleep brand Casper branched out into wearables with the aptly named in-house label, Snoozewear. The small collection includes foam slippers, noise-muffling eye masks, and the $169 Snoozewear Blanket Robe, a cocoon-shaped, quilted cloak, with silky cotton exterior and puffy poly fill, in a trio of colors. When Casper sent over a sample to test, I was slightly take aback by how much I resembled an unrolled dumpling wrapper in a warm beige color called Oatmilk. (Yes, they really do know their target audience.) Still, coziness far outweighs aesthetics when you have nowhere to be. My partner and I had a standoff during the recent blizzard over who would get to lounge in it during the snow day. (Actually, the cat won.) It is the quickest, most satisfying form of self-care after a stressful day. Want you own your own blanket robe? Of course you do. Here are a few we love.

Coyuchi Olema Organic Quilted House Robe

For a more day-to-night option: Coyuchi's iteration is more like a comforter-cardigan hybrid than a full-length robe. With a plush organic cotton jersey exterior, soft rounded silhouette, patch pockets, and bracelet-length sleeves, you might even get away with wearing this one to the office. Coyuchi Olema Organic Quilted House Robe - $198