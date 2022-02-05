Dreaming of a Cloud sofa? Albany Park’s modular, easy-to-assemble couches are luxurious and reasonably priced

During quarantine, I became obsessed with Restoration Hardware’s Cloud Sofa. It was the right balance of fluffy unfussiness and exaggerated curves. It looked just right in both a modern farmhouse and an aesthetic TikTok queen’s minimalist abode. Basically, my two life goals.

Sharpton’s relationship with sofa sales goes back to a college side hustle—flipping “very ugly microfiber brown sectionals” on Craigslist, with his university apartment serving as a makeshift showroom. “It’s when I realized sofas are the cornerstone of a home,” he explains. “From [college], I started playing pro-football, but in the back of my mind, I was always anxious to get back to selling sofas.” After several years monitoring customer feedback and trends with their wholesale business, the Sharptons decided to branch into the direct-to-consumer business. “We had this dream scenarion: What if we only sold our best-selling sofas? And what if they could arrive at your house in easy-to-move boxes?” Sharpton continued. “Then I took all of those what ifs and created a brand. We’re trimming the fat and taking what we learned from what sells and doesn’t sell and our customers’ frustrations.”

Other colors and styles have much quicker turnaround times. The Kova Pit in a tweedy gray fabric is listed to ship out three days from the day I’m writing this. For Sharpton, the eventual dream is to make the process even speedier and more seamless. “The end goal for me, for the brand, is for customers to order a sofa in most metro areas, and get that sofa in as little as one day,” he says. In the short-term, he expects shipping times to normalize to between 3 to 5 days for in-stock items once supply chains are more stable. Sharpton informed me that the luxurious green velvet on my Kova is commercial grade. It’s thick, plush, and even my cat, who has an innate desire to destroy all things I love, has yet to scratch it. And even if she did, I think it’s industrious enough to put up a good fight. I can’t seem to think of a complaint, other than the fact that the Kova Pit takes up approximately 60% of our living room and is not exactly the most conducive for having company over. It’s essentially a big bed. But who needs friends when you have a Kova Pit? Fast Company‘s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.