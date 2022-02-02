What the hell is happening at CNN? First Chris Cuomo, now Jeff Zucker

CNN president Jeff Zucker resigned abruptly on Wednesday after revealing he had failed to disclose a consensual romantic relationship with a high-ranking colleague. The network’s top boss said in a letter circulated internally to employees that the colleague was executive Allison Gollust, incidentally the former communications director for disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Zucker, who reshaped the network during his nine years at the helm, added that their relationship was uncovered during CNN’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, the governor’s brother and, at the time, a CNN anchor. Zucker said he should have admitted to their affair while the investigation was ongoing, but he did not.

As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began, but I didn’t. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today. I came to CNN on January 28, 2013. Together, we had nine great years. I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.

Chris Cuomo was fired late last year, after CNN announced it had learned troubling new information about its host’s role advising his brother while in the throes of the sexual-harassment scandal that ultimately brought both of them down.

Gollust is CNN’s chief marketing officer and an executive vice president. In a statement read on-air earlier today by Brian Stelter—CNN’s chief media reporter—she said, “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” but that “our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

Gollust joined CNN in 2013, weeks after Zucker joined, and after she’d spent four months as then-Governor Cuomo’s communications director. She is reportedly keeping her job at the network.