Sorry, but the Washington Commanders have a brand problem that a name won’t fix

After 18 months or so, the NFL’s Washington football team—temporarily known as Washington Football Team—has a new name. The Washington Commanders was revealed on February 2 as the official new team name (even if a local news helicopter spotted the name the night before).

The team had been called the Washington Redskins since 1937, and even after years of pressure over the name’s racism, team owner Daniel Snyder told USA Today in 2013 he’d never change the team’s name. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps,” he said. It finally took letters from corporate partners and sponsors like FedEx, Nike, and PepsiCo to change his mind. One legacy. One unified future. We are the Washington Commanders #TakeCommand pic.twitter.com/Eav9NOV5Mm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 2, 2022 The biggest challenge with the Washington Commanders isn’t really the new name at all, but a much more significant issue with the brand it’s been brought in to represent. Snyder only changed it under intense corporate pressure, after years of disingenuous PR campaigns aimed at positioning the name Redskins as “heritage” rather than overtly racist. And his overall ownership record is marked by unimpressive play on the field, and dysfunction in the front office.

Martin Conway, a professor of sports business at Georgetown University, says these two things combined go deeper than a new name. “Since Daniel Snyder took over the team, it’s been a losing enterprise,” he says. “There have been occasional short playoff runs, or [an] above .500-record season, but by and large, his record is negative. In sports, no matter what you’re talking about from a brand and marketing point of view, you cannot outrun your record.” If you think Commanders feels a bit weird, or sounds like something movie producers come up with when they don’t want to pay the NFL any licensing fees, you’re not alone. Just take a peek at Twitter. While Commanders may not be your cup of tea, it’s important to remember that team brands are built over time, as familiarity and—ideally—a winning record slowly integrates it into that city’s cultural system. When Toronto decided to tap into Jurassic Park mania to name its new NBA franchise back in the mid-90s, it was widely mocked—and rightly so—as a blatant, short-sighted marketing ploy. The purple dinosaur logo was laughed at as a basketball Barney. And that was before Twitter! Fast-forward a couple of decades and the Raptors are a beloved franchise with insanely passionate fans, who now actively embrace its purple dino heritage.

There have been some new team naming successes in recent years, like the widely lauded roll-out of the NHL’s Seattle Kraken in 2020, and even the Cleveland Guardians rebrand last November—the Major League Baseball team that changed its name for similar cultural reasons to Washington—went pretty smoothly. What’s even in a name? Take a look at all the other NFL teams, and picture the online reaction if some of them were announced today: The New York Jets are called the Jets because they play . . . near an airport. What exactly is a Buffalo Bill? And while we’re on it, what’s a Packer? There are no lions in Detroit. The Cleveland Browns? Can you even imagine that happening in 2021? In 2015, Snyder was named by Rolling Stone as the Worst Owner in Sports. Last July, the NFL itself fined the team $10 million after after a yearlong investigation into reports of the club’s rampant culture of sexual harassment. And on the day after the new team name is announced, the Congressional House Oversight Committee is holding a roundtable on Capitol Hill on the team’s toxic culture, hosting some of the accusers in that investigation. This is not a strong brand foundation, and it’s a lot more than a new name can solve.

“These incidents of mistreatment and harassment signal a lack of stewardship for the franchise,” says Conway. “What they haven’t done is cleared those decks by coming out and saying sorry. They’ve made some changes, but at the very top, they haven’t said, ‘We didn’t do right by people, we’re in the process of making it right. Our new direction will include a new name and principles,’ and I don’t think you can turn the tide until you do something like that.”