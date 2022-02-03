If farmers spray these microbes on crops, they don’t need fertilizer

The invention of synthetic fertilizer made it possible to feed billions of people . It also caused some unintended problems: Making fertilizer from fossil fuels is now responsible for more than 20% of agriculture’s huge carbon footprint, and fertilizer that washes off fields pollutes water and causes dead zones in the ocean.

Synthetic fertilizer factories use large amounts of energy and require a supply of natural gas, which they use to make ammonia, another form of nitrogen. Kula Bio, a startup that spun out of research at Harvard, recently raised $50 million to help bring an alternative product to market—fertilizer that uses microbes, instead of fossil fuels, to give plants the nitrogen they need to grow quickly. “It’s bacteria that is naturally occurring, and it has the capability to grab nitrogen from the air,” says Bill Brady, founding CEO and director of Kula Bio.

Ordinarily, the bacteria that Kula Bio uses would only live for hours. But Kula uses a process developed by Harvard energy professor Daniel Nocera to make them live for more than two weeks so they can capture far more nitrogen for crops. The company starts by growing the microbes in a bioreactor, so as many as possible are in a liter of its fertilizer, feeding them a nutritional mix. Then it cuts off the food source. “Because they’re under stress and they sense that they don’t have any more food, they start to store and hoard energy,” Brady says. “So they grab carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen and start to produce this energy-storing material in their cell structure.” That helps the microbes last in the field.

Farmers spray the mix onto crops in the same way they’d use synthetic fertilizer. The typical process can cause fertilizer to run off fields because farmers spray large amounts at once, and plants can’t use all of it; if it rains, fertilizer ends up washing into nearby streams and rivers. But the microbes produce nitrogen on demand. “As they sense a deficit of nitrogen in the soil around them, the mechanism to fix nitrogen will kick in,” he says. “When they sent an abundance of nitrogen around them, they will shut down that mechanism.”