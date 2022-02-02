Google stock is splitting: Here’s what that means and what you need to know

Yesterday, Google parent company Alphabet announced its Q4 results, which has seen the company’s stock jump over 10% in pre-market trading at the time of this writing. One of the big reasons for the price jump: Q4 sales were up 32% year-over-year to $72.3 billion, according to Barrons.

But another reason for the jump in price may also have to do with a big announcement Google made: It’s splitting its stock. But why is Google stock splitting, and what does that mean for investors? Here’s what you need to know.