Amazon unveils ‘Buy Black’ virtual storefront in honor of Black history month

For Black History Month this year, Amazon has unveiled a new campaign that highlights Black entrepreneurs , including a virtual storefront that makes it easier for its 300 million customers to shop and buy from Black-owned businesses.

The campaign, titled “Remarkably Black—Black and worthy of remark,” features a series of videos profiling the people behind Black-led small businesses in the United States—like Iconi athletic-wear in Denver and Red Bay Coffee in Oakland—as well as global innovators, such as Pierre Thiam, a chef who created Yolélé Foods to connect rural West African farmers with a vibrant global market for Senegalese cuisine. A division of Amazon’s Launchpad startup accelerator also spotlights “inspiring stories” of Black founders within its program.

But arguably the most salient aspect of Amazon’s campaign—and the one that is most likely to make a difference—is simply its filters that let customers browse the selection of products from Black businesses and handcrafted goods from Black artisans, as well as books written by Black authors, music recorded by Black artists, and video games made by Black developers. A common criticism of many modern diversity efforts is that they serve to market a company’s virtues but often fail to provide real economic value to the communities they’re meant to support; however, patronizing Black-led businesses puts the money directly in the hands of those community members.

The campaign is set to last throughout February, which was designated as Black History Month largely because it encompasses the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln, who issued the Emancipation Proclamation that officially freed the slaves of the Confederate states (at least on paper), and Frederick Douglass, a prominent abolitionist and social reformer whose powerful speeches galvanized the nation. Amazon’s shopping filters, however, will be available indefinitely. (The website also offers filters for women-, military-, and family-owned.)