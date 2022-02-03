This (pretty) convincing fake chocolate peanut butter cup contains no chocolate or peanut butter

I’m holding a small foil-wrapped sample of what looks and tastes like a chocolate-covered peanut butter cup. But the chocolate isn’t made from cacao beans, and the peanut butter isn’t made from peanuts.

Voyage Foods, the Bay Area-based startup that created the candy, is working to replicate foods that have challenges. In the case of peanuts, the problem is allergies, and for foods like chocolate and coffee, it’s the threat of climate change. Founder Adam Maxwell, a former chef who also previously worked at Endless West, a startup that makes wines and spirits with a food-science twist, saw that the world of food tech was most focused on alternatives to meat and milk.

“There are dozens of chicken nugget companies and plant-based milk companies,” he says. “And the thought was really, well, why are people not tackling these other massive issues in food systems?” Coffee, for example, is becoming more challenging to grow as climate change makes the tropics hotter. Cacao seeds, which are used to make chocolate, also grow in a relatively narrow temperature range, and the plants are threatened by increasing drought. Cocoa production is also helping cause climate change because forests are cleared to make way for cacao plantations.

Before they’re processed, cacao seeds don’t actually taste like chocolate. “If you have a cacao seed on a cocoa farm, it tastes much more like lychee than it does a chocolate bar,” Maxwell says. A product like chocolate or coffee “really only exists because of process, not the input feed material.” The company is focused on finding more resource-efficient ingredients that can end up creating a product that tastes similar to the original, with similar nutrition.