Reshaping Technology and the Role of the CIO

The role of the CIO has changed. Once focused on running IT and technology operations, many CIOs could be described as copilots, advising the C-suite or simply keeping the business running. But to harness the full potential of new digital technologies, CIOs must take the proverbial controls, reimagine enterprises, and chart the course forward through business transformation. Here, Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer at Genpact, discusses how to get people, processes, data, and technology to work toward a common business transformation goal.