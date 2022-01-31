advertisement
Reshaping Technology and the Role of the CIO

You can’t just put a digital laminate on top of an existing process; you have to rethink the entire business proposition

By FastCo Works

The role of the CIO has changed. Once focused on running IT and technology operations, many CIOs could be described as copilots, advising the C-suite or simply keeping the business running. But to harness the full potential of new digital technologies, CIOs must take the proverbial controls, reimagine enterprises, and chart the course forward through business transformation. Here, Sanjay Srivastava, chief digital officer at Genpact, discusses how to get people, processes, data, and technology to work toward a common business transformation goal.

Watch the full panel here.

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

