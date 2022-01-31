The New CIO: A Pilot of Digital Transformation

One consequence of the pandemic is that CIOs were thrust into the spotlight. Once focused on running IT and technology operations, many CIOs could be described as copilots – advising the C-suite or simply keeping the business running. But to harness the full potential of new digital technologies, CIOs must take the proverbial controls, reimagine operations, and chart the course forward through business transformation. Here, George Llado, senior vice president and head of IT for Alexion, part of AstraZeneca Rare Disease, discusses how foresight helped him in the pilot’s seat.