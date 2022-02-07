The hidden bias in company contracts—and how to root it out

When it comes to digital contracts, companies need to spend less time thinking about “exclusivity” and more time thinking about “inclusivity.”

The COVID-19 era has been a catalyst for digital innovation. During a moment of heightened uncertainty, organizations have been increasing their investment in technology like video conferencing and tools to manage digital documents to ensure business continuity and future-proof their operations. This includes contracts, like client or vendor agreements and employment or policy forms, which are at the heart of organizational processes and collaboration.

But while the embrace of digital contracts is forward-thinking, there’s still a lot about the contracting process that feels stuck in the past. From the hidden hierarchy of who needs to sign contracts to the non-inclusive language within them, discrimination in digital contracts threatens to further marginalize women and underrepresented minorities in our increasingly digital workplace.

This is an important moment to consider these issues. While we’ve spent a lot of time studying and training employees to identify in-person workplace microaggressions, our understanding of digital microaggressions is still nascent. Given that the hybrid work era will be just as defined by virtual workflows as by in-person interactions, organizations need to step up to ensure that inclusivity is in every single aspect of the company culture, including critical documents like digital contracts.