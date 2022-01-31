Sony is buying Bungie in the latest mega deal for video gaming

Sony Interactive Entertainment is acquiring Bungie , the video game maker behind the Destiny series, for $3.6 billion, the companies announced Monday.

It’s the latest big acquisition in the world of video gaming, after Take-Two Interactive’s $12.7 billion deal to buy mobile game maker Zynga and Microsoft’s $68.7 billion planned purchase of Activision Blizzard, both announced this month.

The companies said that Destiny 2 and other games in the works from Bungie would remain available for multiple platforms, not just Sony’s PlayStation consoles.

“We will continue to drive one, unified Bungie community,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said in a blog post. “Our games will continue to be where our community is, wherever they choose to play.​”