We could pause global emissions for 30 years—everyone just needs to switch to a plant-based diet

If everyone on the planet hypothetically stopped eating meat, the shift wouldn’t just reduce new emissions. A new study calculates that if animal agriculture was phased out, it would also unlock substantial “negative emissions,” helping shrink greenhouse gases in the atmosphere so dramatically that the world could reach net zero emissions for decades even if other pollution continued unabated. That’s because raising animals is a big source of methane, a potent greenhouse gas that can disappear relatively quickly from the atmosphere, and because of the potential to capture huge amounts of carbon in native forests and grasslands if they can regrow on farms currently used for animals.

The study, coauthored by Stanford University biochemistry professor emeritus Patrick Brown and Michael Eisen, a professor of genetics and development at UC Berkeley, calculates the climate impacts of different scenarios in the food system, including what would happen if the world phased out animal agriculture over the next 15 years. Brown isn’t an unbiased source; he is also founder and CEO of Impossible Foods, one of the pioneers of the new generation of plant-based meat, designed to convert meat lovers. (Eisen is an advisor to the company.) But the peer-reviewed study shares all of the data it uses, so that anyone can make the same calculations.

“This is great news,” Brown says. “There has heretofore been no credible way identified to unlock the negative emissions that we absolutely need if we’re going to meaningfully address this problem.” So-called negative emissions are critical for tackling climate change because, even if we stopped burning fossil fuels today, the extra CO2 in the atmosphere would keep heating the planet. Some other negative emissions techniques, including machines that can suck carbon from the air, are still very expensive and will be challenging to implement at a large scale.

Once CO2 is in the atmosphere, it can stay for centuries. Methane—which is emitted from manure on farms and from cow belches—has a half-life of only around nine years. It also has a bigger heating effect than CO2, so if the total amount of methane shrinks, it can quickly slow down overall global warming. Nitrous oxide, another potent greenhouse gas emitted from manure and from synthetic fertilizers used to grow crops that animals eat, also decays faster than CO2. Both methane and N₂O “are chemically unstable,” Brown says. “And so as soon as you stop those emissions, effectively you get negative emissions.”