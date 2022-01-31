Listen to Joe Rogan’s full apology to Spotify over COVID-19 backlash

Joe Rogan has issued an apology to Spotify after comments on his show about COVID-19 vaccinations led to music superstars Neil Young and Joni Mitchell telling the music streamer to remove their songs last week, reports The Verge. The music superstars were angry that COVID-19 misinformation spread on Rogan’s popular podcast, which is exclusive to Spotify.

As other artists joined Mitchell and Young, Spotify saw its stock tank on Friday by as much as 12%, seeing billions wiped off its market cap. Soon after, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek published a blog post announcing it would be more transparent about its platform’s rules (i.e., what content creators can and cannot say/do). Ek also said going forward, any podcast discussing COVID-19 will have an advisory attached to it that will direct listeners to Spotify’s dedicated COVID-19 hub.

As for Rogan, the world’s most popular podcaster published a lengthy Instagram video in which he apologized to Spotify for the events leading up to the backlash:

These podcasts are very strange because they’re just conversations. And oftentimes I have no idea what I’m going to talk about until I sit down and talk to people. And that’s why some of my ideas are not that prepared or fleshed out because I’m literally having them in real time, but I do my best and they’re just conversations, and I think that’s also the appeal of the show. It’s one of the things that makes it interesting. So I want to thank Spotify for being so supportive during this time, and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them and that they’re taking so much from it.

You can listen to Rogan’s full apology below.