Reclaiming the tax refund: How Americans can get the financial leg up they need

Filing taxes can serve as a fresh start for consumers who are proactive about the refunds coming their way. H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones explains how the company’s new Spruce product can help with better planning and spending.

By FastCo Works

Many Americans spend their tax refund the moment it hits their bank account, if not before. But what if there was a better way to leverage these funds? Jeff Jones, CEO of H&R Block, explains how better planning for how the tax refund will be used is one way the company’s new Spruce mobile banking app can help customers.

