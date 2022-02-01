We need to put regulations on the metaverse now. Here’s where to start

It’s a term on the tip of everyone’s tongue and yet still a concept that lacks a clear definition. It’s an idea that is capturing the brightest minds at the biggest technology companies—Apple, Meta nee Facebook, Microsoft—and yet no one really knows what it will be. It’s the metaverse .

While questions remain, what we do know is that it’s coming. Arguably, it already exists. We know it will integrate today’s internet with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and blockchain technology. We know it’s going to be a place where people will interact with each other, where they will buy and sell goods and services, where communities will form around education, culture, entertainment, and faith, and where the traditional boundaries of personal data, property, and privacy will be thrown wide open. We know it’ll resemble, in some ways, the digital world we already know and, in others, it will be completely different.

Finally, it will be a place where our current social structures—our governments, our schools, our religious institutions, our social service agencies, our cultural and political organizations—will have to quickly adapt if they want to play a meaningful role.

It’s obvious that issues of safety, privacy, taxation, worker classification, and consumer regulation that already preoccupy the tech world today will all be critical to the functioning of the metaverse. We also know that it will function around and beyond traditional sovereign borders—all of which makes it both really exciting and potentially dangerous.