advertisement
advertisement

PAID CONTENT

hey2
PAID CONTENT

Every dollar counts: How to provide help and inspire confidence

With two-thirds of Americans struggling with their finances every day, the need for support is more pressing than ever. Discover how H&R Block is taking a here-and-now approach to the future of financial security.

By FastCo Works

Economic stress is most often the result of fundamental challenges around cash flow, spending, borrowing and saving. Having heard this distress call from clients across the country, H&R Block CEO Jeff Jones explains why the right solution to financial insecurity starts with inclusive, personalized resources, helping consumers take every dollar they earn as far as it can go.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

About the author

FastCo Works is Fast Company's branded content studio. Advertisers commission us to consult on projects, as well as to create content and video on their behalf.

More

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life