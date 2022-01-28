What retail apocalypse? These 10 brands are proving physical stores still matter in 2022

We could write essays about the beating that retail has suffered over the past decade (see: COVID-19-era bankruptcies, supply-chain throttling, the pre-pandemic mall-pocalypse), but not today! Right now, we’re here to focus on the positives—and lucky for us, there are plenty. Take Placer.ai’s list of top 10 retail brands to watch in 2022, for example:

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Gopuff

Blink Fitness

Warby Parker

Allbirds

Arhaus

pOpshelf

Burlington

Sephora inside Kohl’s

The list highlights innovative brands that are also currently growing their retail footprints. (Placer.ai is an analytics firm that tracks customer foot traffic for retailers, hospitality groups, and real estate companies.) But that doesn’t necessarily mean just physical space: As a rundown of the list shows, brick-and-mortar expansion goes foot-in-hand with promising economics and rising business prominence.

Nearly half of the companies on the list IPO-ed just last year, to varying degrees of success: Dutch Bros. Coffee, Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Arhaus. Those are listed in order of earliest debut, which is almost also the list in order of descending stock market performance. Dutch Bros., an Oregon-born, cult-favorite Starbucks rival, has gained an impressive 34% on the New York Stock Exchange since it rang the bell in September. (Since we’re focusing on the positives, we’ll note only in passing that Warby Parker, Allbirds, and Arhaus—an artisan home furniture store—have lost 35%, 59%, and 33% in their markets respectively.)

Placer.ai is particularly excited about Dutch Bros.’s status as the third-largest coffee chain in the country (behind Starbucks and Dunkin’); its per-store sales numbers, which top those of both bigger chains; and its 50% increase in foot traffic despite the pandemic. It also commends Dutch Bros.’s move to open more company-owned locations rather than franchised locations, which advantages it from both capital and brand integrity standpoints. That’s the same tack taken by another company on the list, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, which is planning to grow its crop of stores by roughly 15% this year. Cane’s has already sped ahead of the curve by installing multi-lane drive-thrus at some locations, which is expected to become industry standard in the coming years.