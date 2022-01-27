Everyone hates these 10 workplace buzzwords. Avoid them in your next email

It turns out that “circling back” about “company culture” to adjust to the “new normal” is just as irritating as it sounds.

According to a new survey by language-learning app Preply, some buzzwords have become just plain annoying. Business jargon is often a necessary evil, with three out of four respondents saying it can make a person sound more professional, but that doesn’t mean people love every snappy catchphrase that’s exchanged between coworkers.

Below are the top 10 most annoying business buzzwords, according to the survey, 4 of which also appear on the list of the most frequently used phrases:

New normal Culture (e.g. “Company culture”) Circle back Boots on the ground Give 110% Low-hanging fruit Win-win Move the needle Growth hacking Think outside the box

The survey also pointed out red flags in job postings. Beware opportunities looking for “rock stars” who can “wear many hats” and work in a “fast-paced environment.”