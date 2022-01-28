Bitcoin vs. gold: Scholars compared crypto to commodities. Here’s what they found

But you have to wonder how many people with large stakes in crypto are actually spending it on trivial pursuits like a pair of Pacsun jeans from the mall. In fact, some crypto advocates might argue that treating the asset exactly like a fiat currency—some next-gen evolution of the paper dollar—misses the mark. In this economy, crypto isn’t used to buy goods so much as it’s bought to grow and store wealth—much like a stock market portfolio or a vault of gold bullion.

Unlike crypto, however, gold has remained a dependably valuable asset for thousands of years. Five centuries ago, Spanish conquistadors slaughtered the Aztec Empire to loot its precious metals; today, gold is mined to flaunt riches in myriad forms—rings, chains, toilets, teeth. On the other hand, Bitcoin, which was created in 2008 as a practically worthless means of payment, has stayed that way for over half its short life thus far. In the mid-2010s, you could use it to buy 1/5,000th of a pizza; then, in 2021, it hit a record price of nearly $70,000 per coin.

Its unpredictability and extreme volatility would seem to implode the argument for Bitcoin as a legitimate gold-like commodity, but a new study—intriguingly, from a Polish institute for nuclear physics—supports the case that crypto is trending in the right direction. Although buying cryptocurrency was previously like venturing into the wild Wild West, this new research suggests the market has begun to coalesce into something like a unified beast, where the rise or fall of one token correlates to the movement of other tokens, too. The observed effect—in which tokens are not independent, but can “see” and interact with each other—resembles behavior exhibited by both stock markets and commodities markets globally.