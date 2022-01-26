Biden promised to put a Black woman on the Supreme Court: Here’s a possible shortlist

Stephen Breyer’s retirement from the Supreme Court sets up President Biden to make history by appointing the first Black female to America’s highest court. On the campaign trail in 2020, Biden vowed to nominate a Black woman if he were elected and a court vacancy occurred.

REMINDER: @POTUS @JoeBiden during the presidential debates committed to selecting a Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court: “I’ll appoint the first black woman to the Court, it’s required that they have representation now, it’s long over due.” pic.twitter.com/VzjhT4b5Va — Brandon Richards (@BrandonRichards) January 26, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed this afternoon that the administration will stick to that pledge. Since Biden took office in January 2020—just four months after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death allowed President Trump to move the court rightward, toward a 6-to-3 split—progressives have been howling for the 83-year-old Breyer (a Clinton appointment) to retire as a way of ensuring that Democrats don’t have RBG déjà vu.

Last summer, Breyer frustrated them by saying he couldn’t commit to retiring anytime soon because there were “a lot of blurred things there” and “many considerations,” throwing into question who would be sitting in the Oval Office when he did. Breyer seems to have pondered this longer, and concluded in retrospect that now is actually the best time.