Why technology that delights matters more than ever

For many years, people resisted using hearing aids because of the optics. Wearing hearing aids were—and still are—a very visual reminder for most that they are aging. My own mother, who is 92 years young, refused to wear a hearing aid because she did not want to be labelled as old. But in recent years, both technology and trends have moved on enormously. Today we see people everywhere wearing wireless earbuds and Apple AirPods. In fact, seeing people without them is now unusual.

So, what if the next generation of ear buds could be used as hearing aids? Would my mother and her cohort rethink the optics of wearing them? Would they suddenly become “cool”? With innovations like Apple’s “Live Listen” feature, which turns your Apple device into a microphone to help you hear better in a noisy area or across a room, we are close to that happening. What does this have to do with information management, you ask? These are innovations that delight and allow users to look at technology in a new way. The pandemic has forced companies of all sizes to change their methods and their mindset about how best to operate as a business. And in the world of information management, technology advances are occurring that enable us to reimagine how and where people can work, how goods are shipped, how data is secured and how commerce is conducted around the world. These incredible innovations are what I refer to as “technology that delights.”

FOCUS ON BUILDING INNOVATION Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, OpenText has had two clear focuses. We focused on ensuring our employees and their families were healthy and supported, and we focused on building innovations that allowed our customers to transform their organizations and emerge from this global emergency stronger, more secure, and more resilient. From a product or solution point of view, this focus was essential. Consider the simple act of getting signatures on important documents. In an office, this was a relatively simple process: print the document, walk down the hall to your manager’s office, and ask for a signature. But that’s not an option when you are working from home. The answer? Secure and automated processes for digital signatures, including those needing multiple levels of approval—with just a click or two, while automatically tracking every stage of the process. CUSTOMER-CENTRIC IMPROVEMENTS When your workforce is remote and distributed—as it was during the last two years and how it will continue to be—it is important that organizations provide their employees with content in context. Not only giving them access to information in the right place—but at the right time.

If your organization is anything like OpenText, your teams spend an increasing amount of time working in core applications like Salesforce, Microsoft 365, and Teams—cloud-based applications that power your business. At OpenText World 2021, we showcased the deep integration we have built into OpenText Core Content, our SaaS content services platform, with both Salesforce and Microsoft 365. By focusing on a clear customer-centric use case we have reduced common content management barriers by providing business users with access to all content in a Salesforce user interface. Meanwhile, integration with Microsoft 365 and Teams enhances collaboration, enabling users to share documents from Core Content to Microsoft Teams. The past two years have accelerated the need for innovations around how we access information and collaborate. As our customers adapt to the distributed workforce, we will continue to deliver innovations that reimagine the future of work.

The pandemic has dictated new ways of working and new priorities for digital transformation. With the right approach and the right technologies, organizations can help their employees stay productive and safe, while keeping their businesses running smoothly now and into the future, no matter what other challenges might come. — Muhi S. Majzoub is the executive vice president and chief product officer at OpenText. Follow him on LinkedIn.