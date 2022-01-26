Omicron BA.2 in the US: What we know about the emerging ‘stealth’ subvariant of COVID-19

Much of the world’s still fixated on COVID’s original omicron variant—omicron BA.1, in virologist terms—but its “stealth” variant sibling, BA.2, is creeping into the spotlight.

You may or may not have heard of it, depending on your web savviness, your news junkiness, and your surviving tolerance for pandemic-watching two years into the never-ending horror show. What exactly is omicron BA.2? If you’re here, you’re about to find out.

Well? What is it?

It’s a newer strain of the COVID-19 virus—which mutated into the omicron BA.1 variant, which then mutated into the omicron BA.2 subvariant. It’s unclear when or where BA.2 first emerged, but scientists believe it diverged from BA.1 at least several months ago.

Ok, where is it now? Here?

As of last week, there were over 8,000 cases of BA.2 identified since November 2021, with cases rising early in the Philippines, India, Britain, Denmark, and Germany. It has been detected in at least 40 countries and several U.S. states, including California, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington, where two confirmed cases were reported this past week.