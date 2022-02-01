Whether it’s a team-building day, an awards ceremony, or a celebration, the office gathering is often a divisive topic in boardrooms, with both lovers and haters throughout businesses. And so, amid our current environment of turmoil and change, and debates about the future of work, I think it is the perfect time to discuss the power of the office gathering. What is its purpose?

As many of us slowly but surely return to the office and adopt new ways of working, we are relying on our strong connections and our culture. As such, I believe an office celebration (once it’s safe for large groups to gather in person again) can be seen as an investment into a company’s future, adding value long after the last taxi home. Your people deserve the same VIP treatment as your clients. So, just as you say thank you to those you partner with, you should say thank you to your own people. This principle is not new, and it isn’t just reserved for the holiday season. It is about building a culture where you treat your people like celebrities, and an awesome office get-together is just one element of your toolkit for achieving this. COMPANY CULTURE, COLLABORATION, AND TEAMWORK I’ve spoken about company culture before; it is something that I am passionate about. It is one of the main reasons that your people work with you and others want to. Getting your people together is a time to connect and show appreciation to a team of people who got you through what has been a challenging period of time, and it is a celebration of what can be achieved when your awesome people are allowed to do awesome things.

Putting time, effort, and budget into celebrations, large or small, makes people feel appreciated. Whether you throw a holiday party or a full-on awards ceremony and after-party, it is crucial that you recognize everyone’s contribution and celebrate it. It can also be a great opportunity to reinforce your company values. Consider dedicating a period of time to giving a couple of short, fun, speeches highlighting some of your team’s major achievements and sharing exciting strategies for the future. RELATIONSHIPS In my experience, getting your people together outside of the office can boost employee morale, retention, and performance. It can strengthen teams and reconnect people on personal levels. There’s a reason that researchers at Gallup have asked “Do you have a best friend at work?” in their employee engagement research—there’s a clear link between workplace friendships and engagement. If we have learned anything from two years of new ways of working, it’s that relationships—with your colleagues and with your bosses—are the key to success. And relationships are the key to addressing the Great Resignation.

While an incredible office party can allow you to deliver key corporate messages supporting your culture and values, it also can play a powerful part in a yearlong calendar of events and activities supporting your celebrity culture. LEAD THE WAY In positioning the office party, or parties, as a powerful cultural tool with all the associated benefits I have mentioned, it is essential that leadership plays a key role. To be a success, and enable your team to celebrate and bond, your events need a clear purpose, one that is aligned and bought into from the top. Beyond being involved in the details of the event, leaders need to be visible. Yes, you should see the occasion as an opportunity to reaffirm the health of the business and the strategy for the future, but it is about bonding, reducing the distance between you and those who follow you. It is about working the room, circulating, congratulating, chatting, and being genuinely interested. You need to lead, and you need to inspire, but you also need to be human, authentic, and trustworthy.

You also need to give the event meaning. When you have a diverse group of people from different functions, backgrounds, and even countries getting together, there will be natural groupings. Your role as a leader is to bring them together as one group—employees of your organization. Even if the year has been one that has taken the business to hell and back, there should always be a speech from the top—brief, amusing, real, and full of optimism. AN EXTENSION OF THE WORKPLACE It is not uncommon—and we’ve all heard the tales—for some attendees to get a little overexcited at office parties. These events can be seen as a release from everyday workplace expectations. However, the office party is an extension of your workplace and a representation of your company. In today’s world where there is always evidence left behind, it is important to ensure that while the mission of the party is to have fun and celebrate, there are boundaries and certain behaviors that are simply not acceptable. Just as they are unacceptable in the office, so they are unacceptable at the office party. After almost two years of working at home in your slippers and connecting with others via video calls, the office gathering will be back, likely with a Covid-compliant vengeance, but make it count. Harness its power to build your team, strengthen your culture, and prepare your business for success.

Eric Schurke, CEO North America, Moneypenny. Moneypenny handles outsourced phone calls, live chat and digital comms.