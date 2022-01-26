The Great Resignation: Here’s a simple reason why your employees want to quit

If you’re a manager who’s been worried about a mass exodus during the Great Resignation , you might try showing your employees a little appreciation to keep them from quitting.

That’s the takeaway from a new survey of over 1,000 full-time workers that examined why nearly half of them were considering leaving their jobs in the next six months.

The survey by PlanBeyond, a Seattle-based market research agency, indicated that feeling undervalued is a top reason for quitting across age and gender demographics. Among all the reasons for quitting cited in the poll, it factored in by 22%. As a contrast, unfair compensation factored in by only 6%, and lack of professional growth—often seen as a top driver of workplace dissatisfaction—similarly factored in by 6%.

PlanBeyond researchers came up with these percentages by asking employees about their likelihood of quitting and weighing that data it against their attitudes toward various workplace-related issues. Here’s how the full list of reasons shook out: