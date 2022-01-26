The Great Resignation: Here’s a simple reason why your employees want to quit

If you’re a manager who’s been worried about a mass exodus during the Great Resignation, you might try showing your employees a little appreciation to keep them from quitting.
That’s the takeaway from a new survey of over 1,000 full-time workers that examined why nearly half of them were considering leaving their jobs in the next six months.
The survey by PlanBeyond, a Seattle-based market research agency, indicated that feeling undervalued is a top reason for quitting across age and gender demographics. Among all the reasons for quitting cited in the poll, it factored in by 22%. As a contrast, unfair compensation factored in by only 6%, and lack of professional growth—often seen as a top driver of workplace dissatisfaction—similarly factored in by 6%.
PlanBeyond researchers came up with these percentages by asking employees about their likelihood of quitting and weighing that data it against their attitudes toward various workplace-related issues. Here’s how the full list of reasons shook out:
- No appreciation: 21%
- Bad supervisor: 18%
- No freedom of expression: 16%
- Bad colleagues: 11%
- Being young: 10%
- Boring work: 9%
- No professional growth: 6%
- Unfair compensation: 6%
- Inflexible work arrangements: 3%
The agency also found subtle differences between men and women when it came to the top issues driving their desire to quit. While lack of appreciation was the top factor for quitting among men, it was only the second biggest driver for women, edged out by a lack of respect for supervisors, which was seen as having a 22% influence on women’s likelihood to quit.
Keep in mind, respondents to this survey were working full-time when they took it, so they hadn’t quit yet. If you’re a bad boss who undervalues employees and doesn’t let them express themselves on the job, there may be still time to step up your game before they punch out for good.
In the meantime, check out the full report from PlanBeyond here.