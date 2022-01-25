advertisement
Connecting with customers: Why it’s not just a box to check

Cultivating real customer connections takes time. This top executive shares his advice on how to be proactive when it comes to personalization.

By FastCo Works

Collecting data to create personalized customer experiences is just one step in a very long process. Don Busick, EVP and Head of Products & Platform at Capital One, explains why continuous listening and adapting to your customer’s needs is critical for success.

