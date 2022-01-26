From cohousing to dementia villages: How Canadian communities are redesigning senior living

COVID-19 has amplified existing cracks in the long-term care (LTC) system in Canada. We need socially innovative solutions to help seniors age safely and with dignity.

Louise Bardswich is a retired college dean who coowns a home in Port Perry, Ontario. She and three other women pulled their resources together to build a shared home. Their home features design elements that will allow them to age in place—like wheelchair accessible bathrooms, a spacious kitchen, and a guest room that can be used for a live-in caretaker. The housemates pool their resources to cover costs, which Bardswich estimates are about CA$1,100 (or, $871) a month for herself. While CA$1,100 is not affordable for everyone, it’s considerably cheaper than a LTC facility in Ontario—where the long-stay semiprivate option is CA$2,280.04 per month (or, $1,806).

Cohousing can be difficult due to zoning bylaws, but legislation put forth in 2019 called the Golden Girls Act—named after Bardswich and her fellow coowners—aims to make it easier for seniors to create cohousing. Community paramedicine programs An integral part of supporting older adults to continue living safely in their homes is ensuring that they have access to the services they need. One innovative example is community paramedicine programs. These programs use existing, trained emergency medical personnel to provide primary healthcare to people who may have a difficult time leaving their home to see a doctor. JC Gilbert is the deputy chief in charge of operations at the Simcoe County Paramedic Services. In the five years since the launch of its community paramedicine programs, Gilbert says there’s been a positive impact on patient’s overall well-being and reduced emergency calls. “We’re seeing people able to cope with their illness much better at home.”

According to Dr. Nowaczynski, House Calls serves 450 seniors with an average age of 89. “We make it possible for our patients to live out their days at home and die at home,” he says. Dr. Nowaczynski estimates that in Toronto there are 100,000 to 150,000 seniors who would benefit from home-based primary care. Between House Calls and other programs, “We’re probably meeting the needs of not even 2% of that population. So, we are barely scratching the surface, and the consequences are that there’s a large population of seniors who are receiving inadequate ongoing care.” Making it possible for people to age at home has been shown to reduce the reliance on the healthcare system and be cost effective. Some countries have even shifted more of their healthcare budget to community- and home-based care. Denmark spends 36% of its LTC funding on care in designated buildings (like nursing homes), and the rest on home- and community-based care.

These examples show potential for the future of LTC in Canada—the challenge is to make them the new standard of care instead of a patchwork of services that result in wait lists, drive up healthcare costs, and create confusion for seniors and their caregivers. Canada’s LTC can become a human-centered system that helps seniors get the care they need. But first we need to make humane, dignified care for seniors a top priority. Sarah Tranum is an associate professor of social innovation design, faculty of design, at OCAD University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.