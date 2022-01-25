Report: Fashion retailer Shein eyes U.S. IPO, the first after China’s crackdown on stock listings

Shein, the massive Chinese fashion e-retailer that gives Amazon a run for its money, is reportedly eyeing a U.S. stock market listing once again, after last year’s plans were scuttled amid rising tensions between the countries.

According to Reuters, which cited two people familiar with the matter, those plans are being revived despite the regulatory crackdown in China, which included tougher rules for offshore IPOs. In December, the Chinese government said firms of certain industries would need to be granted a waiver in order to seek foreign investment. Overseas investors, meanwhile, would be forbidden from participating in management and their total ownership would be capped at 30%.

We’ve reached out to Shein for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

The new policies have blunted growth prospects for China’s domestic giants. But if there were any question of what could happen if firms don’t fall in line, last year’s fiasco around Didi Chuxing made clear the damage Beijing could do: In December, the embattled Chinese ride-share app moved to delist from the New York Stock Exchange just six months after its debut, and after dropping nearly 70 points amid a series of business-hobbling government probes that accused the company of jeopardizing national security.