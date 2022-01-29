We interviewed 50 ‘bad bosses’ to learn it only takes a few toxic behaviors for everything to go

When we set out to interview 50 “bad bosses” for a book about what traits defined an ineffective or damaging leader, we started by asking our professional contacts about their worst boss experiences. Sometimes, we knew these “bad” bosses personally, so we reached out to interview them. And instead of Miranda Priestly, we found Leslie Knope: amazing individuals with remarkable personal histories, passion for their work, thoughtful philosophies on leadership, and seemingly, all the right answers. Somehow, though, these leaders had managed to undermine the confidence of their direct reports, who—usually after a couple of failed attempts to address their manager’s toxic behavior—suffered in silence. How could this be?

In these interviews, we heard all about the kind of leaders they aspire to be. The problem is, their teams had submitted them as “bad bosses” for behaviors they exhibited when they were under stress, frustrated, or feeling insecure. It turns out, stress turns us into different people and stokes our dysfunctional tendencies, which harm other people’s experiences with us.

After we’d interviewed the first handful of leaders, we got together and reflected: We also used to manage teams, and some of those employee relationships didn’t end well. Had we engaged in these same negative tendencies? To find out, we set out to interview our former team members and just listen. It became clear that we impact our team members much more with our words and actions than we ever thought.

We ended up running four workshops with leaders about the behaviors they display under stress that might destroy the courage of others. We led them through questions like, “When I’m under stress, what could I be doing that might destroy the courage or initiative of the people I work with?” and “What has a leader done in the past to destroy my own courage? What did they do or say?” We were able to identify seven of the most common courage-destroying behaviors: