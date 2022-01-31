The importance of incorporating customer feedback

It’s common practice for companies to provide ways for customers to provide feedback. Unfortunately, many companies simply go through the motions of collecting feedback without taking meaningful action.

I’m here to talk about why it’s so important to integrate customer feedback. The opinions and ideas of customers are valuable, and I often place theirs above my own. Direct feedback from customers is a goldmine of free ideas that help shape products and services. VALUING FEEDBACK LEADS TO CUSTOMER RETENTION Customers are smart. They can sense when their feedback isn’t being heeded or valued. For example, say they’ve been provided an option to leave a review, but they feel like it will fall on deaf ears. An upset customer might provide direct feedback to a representative yet sense that no action would ever be taken. These are probably some of the easiest ways to lose your customers to companies that provide better customer support, even if your product is objectively superior. We all have personal experiences and examples of poor customer service.

The first type of company is one with zero to minimal customer support. I’m sure you’ve encountered purchasing something and not being able to get in contact with the company for support. This can occur with small companies, but it can also happen with large companies. Airlines are the perfect example. Your flight has been canceled, you’ve missed your connection, and the airline company is tossing you around without offering any help. These types of experiences can make a customer livid and vow to never use that company ever again. There are also the types of companies that don’t treat their customers with respect. I have personally experienced situations in which I’ve gotten an attitude from customer representatives when all I did was ask for further clarification. There are plenty of examples of large, well-known companies that boast five-star reviews on their websites. Yet if you visit independent review sites, such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or Consumer Affairs, those very companies have terrible reviews and complaints posted by customers. These discrepancies demonstrate that these companies do not take customer feedback into serious consideration and are apparently disinterested in changing the status quo.

LEARNING FROM OTHERS’ MISTAKES These are all great examples of exactly what not to do. The first example can teach us the value of implementing systems for customer feedback and support. To improve retention and increase the number of repeat and loyal customers, you can’t treat them like a one-and-done deal. Customers often have questions and will need support when things go awry. They should be given an easy and reliable way to receive helpful, personalized support when they most need it. Customers are more likely to stay loyal that way. The second example demonstrates how just one bad experience can alienate a customer. This is true even when the company has good values and the best of intentions. A company should have a strong customer service culture, from leadership to every single employee on the front lines. This requires systems, resources, and training; it also comes down to company culture. Employees are more likely to provide stellar customer service if they feel valued in their workplace, have bought into a customer-first culture, and authentically believe in the service or product for which they provide support.

RECEIVE FEEDBACK WITH INTENTION Most companies already have a framework for collecting customer feedback. However, they fall short when it comes to analyzing that feedback and taking action on a regular basis. Sometimes it’s a resource issue, a motivation issue, or an issue of getting key players on board. It’s most effective when the leadership makes a commitment to direct energy and resources into evaluating and incorporating customer feedback from the top down. To win over customers and gain their loyalty, they need to see actions resulting from their feedback. Everything we do at my company is intentional. We provide 24/7 live chat support, monitor all social channels, and constantly seek feedback. We have an internal Slack channel dedicated to customer feedback to make sure it is seen by the right people who can enact change. We conduct annual surveys. In short, we constantly seek feedback. It’s also about the company culture. At my company, every single team member knows that they’re an ambassador of the company. They all provide customer support in some shape or form, even if it’s not their main job function. This is the culture that we’ve worked hard to infuse throughout our team.

We then make sure to figure out how to incorporate that feedback to improve our products or services whenever possible. CHANGE CANNOT HAPPEN WITHOUT ACTION There are many instances where companies start out with the best of intentions. However, it can get tricky and costly to make change alongside growth. A single customer’s feedback can stop carrying the same weight as it used to. This is the dangerous pitfall that many companies need to watch out for. I urge you to review your company climate when it comes to incorporating customer feedback. Are you at a point where you consistently seek out positive feedback and mute the rest? Perhaps it’s time to change the culture. Your customer feedback could be an untapped goldmine of ideas.

