HR leaders: Address discrimination and improve employee trust

Discrimination is impacting workplaces in more ways than it should, and human resources departments are right in the middle of addressing it: putting initiatives in place to gather employee feedback, finding efficient ways to track reports that come in, and effectively resolving those reports. Yet many human resources (HR) departments are overworked, stretched thin, and may not have the time or resources to devote to solving this issue. In some cases, they may not have the trust of employees to do so.

HR leaders looking to enhance their workplace culture, retain top talent, and stay out of legal and media trouble can take action by first understanding the extent of the issue and then taking the steps to improve employee feedback and increase employee trust. THE STATE OF WORKPLACE DISCRIMINATION At AllVoices, we recently published the “State of Workplace Discrimination” report. In it, we defined discrimination as “any unfair treatment an individual receives based on aspects of who they are, like their race, gender, age, religion, or sexual orientation.” Movements like Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have shown us that discrimination remains an unfortunate part of our workplace. We discovered that 55% of workers had experienced discrimination at their current place of employment, and 80% of those who had experienced discrimination experienced it while working remotely. We also found that many HR leaders are overworked and don’t have the right tools to adequately track and resolve issues, meaning that unresolved discrimination may be a byproduct of an inefficient internal process. Unfortunately, unresolved reports can lead to headlines, lawsuits, and turnover, as 43% of employees report having left a previous job due to unaddressed discrimination.

TAKING ACTION AGAINST DISCRIMINATION What’s obvious here is that issues of discrimination aren’t being addressed adequately, and employees aren’t trusting their organizations to address them either. In our report “The State of HR Departments and Employee Feedback,” HR leaders stated that their top priority is to build employee trust. So here are some ways to take action against discrimination and gain employee trust in the process. 1. IMPROVING EMPLOYEE TRUST: EMPLOYEE BUY-IN Base your approach to employee feedback on what tools and resources employees will actually use, not what you think they’ll use. As an example of the potential disconnect here, our surveys showed that while only 53% of HR professionals believe employees would be more likely to report through anonymous channels, 90% of employees say they would be more likely to report this way. Bring employees into the conversation at the planning stage to discover not only the positives and negatives about their feedback experiences, but also better understand which resources they’re more willing to use. Involving employees can increase employee buy-in to your new initiatives and show them that you’re committed.

2. IMPROVING EMPLOYEE TRUST: MAKE REPORTING ANONYMOUS Fear of retaliation is a big reason why employees don’t report issues in the workplace, as they don’t want to take the risk of having their comments traced back to them. This means you’re not getting the kind of open and honest feedback you need. Many also don’t report because of a lack of trust that their company will do anything about the report, or that their company leaders won’t believe them. A recent survey by Leadership IQ found that only 13% of Black employees and 23%-31% of frontline workers “feel that they can always report concerns about discrimination in the workplace without causing problems for themselves.” Establishing anonymous channels for feedback can greatly improve reporting and overall trust as well. 3. IMPROVING EMPLOYEE TRUST: CENTRALIZE AND TRACK REPORTS Only 54% of respondents who reported issues of discrimination had their issues fully resolved. No wonder there’s a break in trust. That lack of resolution may be due to inefficient processes, as we found that the majority of HR departments are tracking reports using Microsoft Word or Google documents.

Putting better tools in place to track and resolve issues, like implementing a centralized employee feedback platform where issues can be tracked, collaborated on, and resolved in one place, will not only help resolve issues but also help increase employee trust in the process. 4. IMPROVING EMPLOYEE TRUST: MAKE RESOURCES EASY TO FIND In a previous report, we discovered that 44% of workers weren’t sure what resources were available to them. Additionally, we found that those who had experienced discrimination didn’t report it because they didn’t feel it was a big enough deal to report. This signals to me that organizations aren’t always clear in communicating what discrimination is and when to report it, leaving employees wondering if there’s a threshold at which discrimination gets “bad enough” to report. Increase trust by making resources available and regularly communicating about those resources in newsletters, at meetings, and during one-on-one conversations. You can even put relevant links in your email signature.

5. IMPROVING EMPLOYEE TRUST: TAKE ACTION TO SHOW YOU’RE COMMITTED Finally, increase trust by resolving reports and communicating about the resolution to the individual and to the company. As Harvard Business Review notes (subscription required), “If victims feel that not only is it unlikely that their report will result in a harasser being found responsible, but that their company would also then disregard the finding or shield the harasser from consequences, there is very little chance they’ll choose to report in the first place.” Employees need to hear that reports are being taken seriously and actions are being taken to improve the workplace. It shows that you’re committed to improving their environment and that employees do have a voice when it comes to improving their culture. This can increase engagement, morale, and retention. ENDING DISCRIMINATION BEGINS TODAY We’re in the midst of the “great resignation” in which employees are evaluating what their next career steps are, and they likely won’t stay at an organization where they continue to experience discrimination or don’t see action taken. Help make their choice to stay easy by implementing better feedback practices.

Claire Schmidt is the CEO and founder of AllVoices , the employee feedback management platform empowering anyone to report workplace wrongdoing 100% anonymously.