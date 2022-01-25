Market crash or correction? Here’s a little perspective before you panic sell

Yesterday was a brutal day for investors. Markets across the board were pummeled, with the S&P 500 seeing an over 10% drop during intraday trading (before recovering a bit in the latter part of the session). This led many to express fears we are entering a market correction at best, or at worst, a total market crash.

But just what do those terms mean, and what can the past tell us about similar market turmoil? Here’s what you need to know:

What is a market correction? Traditionally, a market correction is defined as “a 10 percent drop in stocks from their most recent high,” according to The New York Times. The S&P 500 fit that definition yesterday for a period of time. It had fallen 10% from its January 3 high at one point.

A market crash, on the other hand, is a fall in the market that is over 20%, according to Fortune. This fall can happen in a single trading period. Crashes are considered worse than corrections, not only because of the steeper fall, but because they often signal the beginning of a recession and a bear market.

So what does yesterday’s correction (remember, it was greater than 10% but less than 20%) tell us about the future? Unfortunately, you can’t predict the future of the market based on a single day of trading, but there are some things to keep in mind.

First, based on a report from CNBC in 2020, there have been almost 30 market corrections since World War II. The average correction saw the markets decline by 13.7%. However, the corrections recovered, on average, about four months after they started, and sometimes much sooner. While history can’t be a guide to future market performance, the relatively short timescale of past market corrections may put your mind at ease.