See the giant, pristine coral reef that explorers found deep in the ocean’s ‘twilight zone’

In 2019, a coral bleaching event took place in the waters around French Polynesia, which was estimated to attack 50% to 60% of the coral reefs around the islands of Tahiti and Mo’orea in a matter of days, stripping them of their nutritional algae—the food and habitat for various sea creatures.

But a newly discovered coral reef off the coast of Tahiti appears to have remained completely unharmed by that event. Divers on a research mission found the reef to be pristine, possibly because it’s deeper than many of the reefs we know about and therefore is better equipped to protect itself from warming water and human activity. The finding, aided by technological advances, gives hope that more healthy reefs exist in deep waters. But it’s also a reminder that we need to map more of the world’s oceans in order to produce a sensible framework for sustainable ocean management.

A team of divers, led by French explorer and photographer Alexis Rosenfeld, found the “magical” reef to be about 3 kilometers long, consisting of rose-shaped coral structures that are completely intact. The divers spent 200 hours studying and capturing images of the reef, and even witnessing it spawn. “This reef in particular, it’s quite a beautiful piece,” says Julian Barbière, head of marine policy and regional coordination at UNESCO. Unlike many, this one is located deeper, in the ocean’s “twilight zone,” about 30 to 65 meters deep, which is unusual at that size.

And it’s in better shape than those closer to the surface, which suggests to scientists that the depth protects it from destructive forces, including human activities like overfishing and pollution, as well as warming waters caused by climate change; about half of all the Earth’s reefs have lost their cover since the 1950s due to frequent bleaching episodes. It’s crucial that reefs stay intact, as they sustain about 25% of all marine species; what’s more, they are key to the livelihoods of coastal communities, they protect against storms and tsunamis, and they are even a source for medicine manufacture.