Taking a ‘personal best’ approach to business and philanthropy

Athletes, particularly swimmers and runners, have recognized the importance of setting short-term “personal best” goals that are a “stretch” but possible to achieve. “Personal best” goals help keep athletes motivated during their arduous training. Once they are met, they help build confidence going into the next training cycle and improve overall performance.

After watching my daughter successfully employ this “personal best” strategy as a competitive swimmer, I went on to apply it usefully in my own professional life—first, at the anxiety clinic that I founded when I was a psychology professor, and later at a mid-cap international retailer where my responsibilities included training and retail operations. I have since retired and become a full-time advocate for effective philanthropy and the nonprofit The Life You Can Save, which I co-founded 10 years ago with the world-renowned ethicist Peter Singer. And, not surprisingly, I’ve found the “personal best” strategy to be applicable to the world of philanthropy. So, I want to briefly share how and why the “personal best” strategy has worked for me and how it could also work for others.

WHAT A ‘PERSONAL BEST’ STRATEGY LOOKS LIKE IN BUSINESS Let’s begin with my experience at an international men’s clothing retailer, where I started in 1993 and served as president from 2005 to 2008 before stepping down to pursue more socially oriented work. When I first started as head of training, I observed a vibrant but disorganized sales culture. We had great salespeople and excellent internal statistics for keeping track of performance. Drawing from my prior experience in the field of psychology, I used our regular managers’ meetings to promote the “personal best” strategy as a way to boost engagement and confidence among our sales staff, better capitalize on our internal statistics, and improve performance. The basic idea was to encourage our salespeople to set specific personal goals. For example, if I average selling one pair of shoes each week, could I improve my average to 1.5 pairs? Or if I sold two suits to a customer 10% of the time, could I raise that percentage to 15%? Allowing our sales staff to set their own personal goals changed the mindset around our metrics. Whenever our salespeople met their goals, they were motivated to set new, more ambitious goals for themselves. If a salesperson didn’t meet a personal goal, a manager could be there to help identify and overcome specific obstacles. Since conversations around obstacles were centered around meeting personal goals rather than corporate benchmarks, they were more open and productive.

After just one year, the results of the “personal best” program were astounding. The average dollars per transaction measurably increased, as did a salesperson’s likelihood of selling more than one suit or sportcoat per transaction. To be sure, these results were, in some sense, only possible in the context of an already vibrant sales culture and a senior management team that demonstrated their support for stores and employees. But I believe the “personal best” strategy played to these natural strengths and arguably made them more tangible and impactful. When I co-founded The Life You Can Save with Peter Singer in 2013, we wanted to make the idea of “personal best” a guiding principle for our organization and our supporters. Our organization (and Peter’s book, The Life You Can Save, which inspired it) is often one of the first places our supporters learn about “effective giving,” which advocates that we should seek out and support the most impactful and cost-effective charities possible, even at the expense of our preferred domestic charities. Our “personal best” strategy allows our supporters to start small—with modest effective giving goals which they can meet and gradually increase over time, and with a curated list of highly effective charities that they can research and support with just a few clicks of the mouse. The suggested minimum pledges our organization recommends are based on annual income and ones we view as quite manageable.

TAKING A ‘PERSONAL BEST’ APPROACH TO CORPORATE PHILANTHROPY I may be biased, of course, but I believe that business leaders can benefit from encouraging their employees to pursue both their personal and philanthropic “personal bests” at the same time. Matching programs, charity fundraisers, and other forms of company-sponsored philanthropy can help engage team members in a common, meaningful way outside of their paid work, and it may also help to increase overall job satisfaction and collegiality. Consider using the “personal best” approach to set corporate philanthropy goals. This could apply to volunteer hours as well as donations. Based on my experience in both the business and charity sectors, I find the best results when team members feel involved in the decision-making around philanthropic initiatives. Your employees should feel as if your company’s philanthropic initiatives are a result of a spirited group discussion rather than a decision handed down by a team leader or C-suite executive. Likewise, the best company-sponsored philanthropy focuses on impact and follow-up with clear and measurable results. This is where embracing “effective giving” can have a clear advantage for any organization interested in engaging and inspiring its team members. Your employees should feel confident about their donations, informed about their impact, and inspired to achieve their personal best both on and off the job.

In any case, do good, and feel good! Charlie Bresler is the co-founder of The Life You Can Save, which promotes giving to highly impactful, cost-effective nonprofits.