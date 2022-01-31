The number one requirement all start-ups need to succeed

How many times have you heard someone say, “I’ve got a great app idea.” I myself have heard this so many times and because I’ve had experience in this space, I have people reach out to me asking where to start.

advertisement

advertisement

This is the stage at which a start-up is born—an idea—but in order to succeed, you must go deeper than this. Everyone can come up with ideas, but the mission-critical piece of the start-up puzzle is that the idea must solve a problem. Let’s dive in to examine this necessary requirement. When you think about it, almost all businesses are in existence because, in some way, they solve a problem that the marketplace needs to be solved.

advertisement

advertisement

For example, a fly screen installation company installs fly screens because the problem that people encounter is that they hate flies or mosquitos buzzing around their home or landing on their food. A trucking company exists because people need to ship things around the country. A supermarket is in business because people need to buy food in order to survive. Can you see the pattern here? Businesses that are trading have a common theme: There’s a problem and the business offering is the solution.

advertisement

So let’s bring this back to your start-up idea. The trap that you need to avoid is that your idea is cool. Who cares if your idea is cool; what your customers care about is whether their problems can be solved. Get this right and your start-up journey is more likely to get off on the right foot. Once you have an idea, how do you know if you are solving a big enough problem? Hopefully, your idea was born out of personal experience because if it was, odds are there are plenty of people who experience the same problem as you. So you have an idea, you think it solves a problem, now what?

advertisement

Closely related to solving problems is the need to validate your idea. This is to make sure there are customers out there who will buy your solution. There are a number of ways to validate your idea and whether it solves a problem, so here are a few to consider: SURVEYS Simple surveys are a great way of getting “data” about your assumption. The key thing with the survey is that your questions need to uncover the customer’s problems. If you can clearly identify the customer’s problems, and your idea can solve them, this is a big win.

advertisement

INTERVIEWS Closely related to surveys, interviewing people who closely match your target audience is a great way of validating your idea and the problem it solves. It’s important to start off with a list of questions and approach it with an energetic curiosity about discovering the customer’s needs and problems. SELL AS QUICKLY AS YOU CAN If you can manually solve this problem by providing a simple solution that you physically have to do, do it! This is the ultimate validation. This is also known as an MVP, a minimum viable product. For example, let’s say you’ve identified a problem that writing lots of Christmas cards at Christmas time is a hassle. Your ultimate idea would be to automate this via an online solution so people can pick their card design, add their message and send it to their friends or family in a few easy steps. But to create this solution would take time, money and a long development cycle. You don’t want to go down that road until you’re certain that people need this solution.

advertisement

So in comes the manual test. You could share a post on your socials to let everyone know you have a Christmas card service where your friends can pick a card design, send you the message they need to be printed on the card and the address to send it to. Now, this would be A LOT of work, but it’s only temporary as the goal is to see if you actually get a response. If you do get a great response, this is evidence that people need your solution and it will also give you the confidence to proceed to build out the business. In conclusion, the start-up world is a tough place to play. Everyone can come up with ideas and there is a huge difference between people liking your solution vs paying for it. In order to succeed, customers need their problems solved—and if it’s painful enough, they will pay you for it.

advertisement

I challenge you to look around and check out your local businesses and dissect the problems they are solving. When your next billion-dollar start-up idea comes into your head, the first question you need to ask yourself is: “What problem does this idea solve and are there people who need it solved that I can sell to?” If you think like this, you can travel the path of least resistance to success. Michael Fenech is an E-commerce and tech start-up mentor who is passionate about helping the next generation of problem solvers. Connect with Michael