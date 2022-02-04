Be the center of your industry

What you make is important, but just as important is how you position what you make.

advertisement

advertisement

Both IBM and Smith Corona sold typewriters for decades, but IBM positioned itself as a technology solutions company at the heart of the computer age, while Smith Corona staked its future on its product. We’ve all seen how things played out for both companies. The former is still a titan of its industry, while the latter eventually sold its assets to a private company during its second bankruptcy and now enjoys modest success making barcodes and shipping labels. I share this not as a slight against Smith Corona, but merely as a well-known example of the power of positioning. WHERE DO YOU BELONG? No matter what you sell, you can place yourself at the center of your industry, like the hub of a wheel in which every spoke must necessarily come through you in order for the industry to do business. Of course, to do that, you first have to decide what industry you’re in. IBM didn’t position itself in the center of the typewriter industry, even though the IBM Selectric was incredibly successful for many years.

advertisement

advertisement

When it comes to your own company, pick an industry that is broad enough that there’s enough “meat on the bone” to take advantage of. In other words, an industry that is big enough and relevant enough that it matters if you’re the center of it. This is a question of self-definition, and how you answer it will have a profound impact on the trajectory your company takes. For example, a small logistics company might decide that it is an “e-commerce fulfillment company” at the very center of the e-commerce enablement industry. It doesn’t matter if it is actually at the center. The point is to create a frame of reference for the company’s messaging and thought leadership. E-commerce enablement is an industry comprised of all of those companies that help other companies to sell and deliver their products online. How could a small company place itself at the center of that industry?

advertisement

The good news is, you get to choose the criteria that define your centricity. In this case, the company looks at its chosen industry and says, “Nothing matters in e-commerce unless a product ends up on a customer’s doorstep, so e-commerce fulfillment is necessary in order to sell online. Thus, we make e-commerce possible.” And that’s it. Suddenly, the company is the hub in a giant wheel, with every spoke going through it. In other words, create a picture of your business within your chosen industry that makes you essential to that industry, and let this self-image affect the way you talk about yourself. Approach this as a thought experiment for your small business. What do you want to be the center of, and how are you going to create a picture of your centrality to that industry? Even if your chosen industry isn’t plugged directly into what you do, you can still create a picture of yourself as the hub. Maybe you help to deliver the end goal of your industry. Or maybe without your product or service, everything else becomes bogged down.

advertisement

ARE YOU POISED TO CHANGE THE WORLD? Some leaders of small companies balk at what seems to be grandiosity. “What our business does feels tangential to our industry,” they may think. This is merely imposter syndrome rearing its head. Clearly, your business has something important to offer or you wouldn’t have started it in the first place. If you can’t bring yourself to think that way and talk that way, why will anyone else take you seriously? Dare to be “big-minded” and start sharing what you have to offer from a position of centrality. Nobody is surprised when the leader of a massive global enterprise talks big about their company. Jeff Bezos has certainly earned the right to boast about the centrality of Amazon. However, he was already talking big when his company was selling books out of his garage.

advertisement

In his messaging, he positioned Amazon at the center of a growing industry, poised to change the world. We see this attitude in a video interview Jeff Bezos gave in 1997, when his company was still little more than an online bookseller. He explains that he chose books as his first product to sell online simply because there were so many items in that category, but then he says, “What’s really incredible about this is that this is day one—this is the very beginning.” And he concludes by saying, “I think a millennia from now, people will look back and say, ‘Wow, the late 20th century was really a great time to be alive on this planet.'” Notice how he positioned his relatively small bookselling company as central to something of historic importance. This is the mindset I’m talking about. I have seen firsthand how companies are largely shaped by what they think about themselves. So, aim higher by creating a better self-image, and allow that self-image to shape your thought leadership, messaging, and even the actions you take. Amazon didn’t fumble its way to huge growth through a small-minded self-image. IBM didn’t escape the death of the typewriter by tying itself to a single product. In both cases, leaders positioned their companies at the center of industries that were poised to change the world, and that image drove them to take big steps forward.

advertisement

Figure out what industry you want to belong to. Then position your company at the center of that industry in all of your messaging. Let that image drive everything you do, and it will propel you to bigger and better things. Esther Kestenbaum Prozan is President of Ruby Has, a major ecommerce fulfillment provider for direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands.