How to create leadership objectives for a growing team

It’s a hiring frenzy out there. Chances are, your organization is no different. If you’ve been onboarding candidates as fast as you can get them to accept your offer, you’re not alone. With the opportunity of fresh talent also comes risk—your team could become fragmented without proper care.

That’s why you’ll need to develop new leadership objectives as your organization evolves. What worked for previous incarnations of your team may not for the fast-growing one it’s become. Lean on your core team, but acknowledge the promise your new hires offer—and don’t sleep on it. Make these three leadership objectives your priorities as your business grows. IDENTIFY YOUR MISSIONARIES (AND MERCENARIES) By definition, being a leader means having followers. To be the best leader of your growing team, you need to understand who your old and new followers are and what makes them tick. Star venture capitalist John Doerr popularized the concept of “missionaries” and “mercenaries,” and you likely have some of both on your burgeoning team. Missionary employees are those loyal colleagues who have bought into your organization’s mission and truly care about its success. You’ll recognize them by their desire to drive progress and willingness to go the extra mile. They’re the ones who stay until the end of your holiday party and are always willing to jump in to help their teammates.

Unlike missionaries, who are motivated by the “why” your organization is working toward, mercenaries want to come in, do the work, and get paid. Most times, they’re motivated by more short-term rewards like financial compensation. Their approach to work isn’t negative, but it can be harder to engage them in major initiatives. You’ll recognize them by their head-down approach to their tasks and the way they politely decline most invites to team happy hours. Leading a team of missionaries and mercenaries successfully requires you to appeal to their respective strengths. Motivate your mercenaries by demonstrating your respect for their competence and rewarding that expertise. Where possible, encourage them to stretch beyond their role, assuring them that failed efforts won’t be penalized. Many mercenaries are the way they are because they’ve been burned before. As for your missionaries, harness their passion for your organization by enlisting them as brand ambassadors for new employees. They’re natural candidates to take on training responsibilities for new team members. Their enthusiasm for your mission is likely to create additional missionaries as they help integrate new hires into your organization.

NURTURE EMERGING LEADERS Passion for your organization and genuine care for teammates—you can probably see where I’m going with this. Once you’ve identified your missionaries, you’re just a step away from preparing them as future leaders. With their commitment to your mission, they’re suited to motivate and inspire others on your expanding team. So, foster your missionaries’ growth and dedicate some time and resources to enhancing their leadership skills. A key aspect of this is simply knowing when to step aside and let them take charge. A smart person once told me that people you teach to lead are initially going to do it about 70% as well as you do. That’s because they lack experience and institutional knowledge. Over time, however, both will grow. Meanwhile, that 70% of the leading they’re doing opens up time for you to dedicate to other company priorities. Earlier in the year, a relative of mine who manages a law firm also handled SEO for every department of the company. This occupied a tremendous amount of this leader’s time and wasn’t as effective for the company, since each branch had different goals. Instead of continuing to scale themselves, they bought this SEO book for law firms. Then, each department leader could better understand how to incorporate this into their own leadership initiatives. Initially, this strategy didn’t produce many results. However, as more time passed, the department leads started seeing success. This gave the managing partner more time to focus on bigger strategic initiatives that were vital for the organization. SET YOUR PEOPLE UP FOR SUCCESS It’s easy to set a goal for your team, but if you don’t provide the needed structure and resources, you are setting them up to fail. This is particularly true with a growing team. New employees need to know what success looks like so they can meet your expectations.

So lead by creating achievable objectives with time-based milestones for each priority. Defining success and breaking down a goal for your team can both provide needed guidance and help ensure accountability. Milestone-based goals also let you offer your employees today’s most sought-after job feature: autonomy. With a 90-day window to accomplish a portion of a major project, for example, team members can do the work in a way that makes sense to them. While they’re pursuing the overall goal, you can focus on other responsibilities. If you falter on your own goals, share your failure and your corrective action with your team. The best leaders do this with candor and confidence. Lead alongside your team, even as you work to improve on your followthrough. You’ll set a good leadership example and build trust when you take ownership of successes and failures.

OBSERVE WORKFORCE TRENDS Since intelligent automation is affecting workforce trends, it’s important that your leaders incorporate it without creating bigger challenges. I’ve worked with and followed Hank Pryblylski, Global Vice Chair of Transformation at EY, for a while now. He wrote an informative article on how leaders can incorporate intelligent automation. Educating your leaders in this is crucial so they can grow the business with these efficiencies. Prybylski states that trust is vital in incorporating these strategies, so make sure your leadership introduces them in the best way. Involving technology effectively can spike growth for leaders within your organization. There are many opportunities in 2022 to inspire leaders within your company and set them up for success. If you can plan well and invest in growth, then the future is set to be very promising. John Hall is the co-founder and president of Calendar, the strategic adviser for Relevance, keynote speaker, and author of “Top of Mind.”