Social commerce is taking off: 6 questions boardrooms need to ask

Social commerce and livestreaming are virtually ubiquitous overseas but have been slow to take off in the U.S.—until now.

The shift in consumer shopping behaviors that occurred during the pandemic when most of us were trapped inside (which saw record-breaking sales for QVC and HSN) has paved the way for the rapid adoption of social commerce. With brands now abuzz about this accelerating trend and what it means for their marketing strategies over the next year, it can be difficult to pinpoint the right approach, set targets, measure success, and know the right questions to ask. Here’s what boardrooms should be focused on when it comes to tracking the impending explosion in social commerce.

IS SOCIAL COMMERCE RIGHT FOR YOU? For almost all consumer brands, the answer is going to be “yes.” Researchers predict social commerce will grow by a 31.4% compound annual growth rate between now and 2027, at which point the global market for shoppable experiences on social media channels is expected to reach $604 billion. Business-to-consumer eCommerce brands have a head start with more than 80% of them reportedly already investing in two or more social shopping platforms. Few consumer brands can afford to miss out on that kind of opportunity. WHAT IS YOUR RISK APPETITE? It may not be a question of “if,” but more a question of “when.”

For brands that already have a large presence on social media, like Adidas, or brands that operate entirely online, such as teeth-whitening brand Zimba (one of the first to use Facebook Shops), early adoption makes sense as they leverage areas where they’ve already invested and is a natural extension of their business model. For other brands, it may make sense to take their time and be more deliberate about their approach—keeping a close eye on demand and adoption amongst their customer base, what their competitors are doing, and which platforms or approaches have been most successful in their market. HOW MUCH DO YOU WANT TO PRIORITIZE DATA? With cookies facing their end, many boardrooms are rightfully concerned about how they will continue to build and create valuable data. Consumer brands have an enormous opportunity to have a “zero party” data conversation with their customers by shifting retail sales to their own website or gain access to more data by partnering with social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, and Twitter. Brands should assess how important data collection is and what type of data matters to their business and invest accordingly.

ARE YOU READY TO GET CREATIVE? It doesn’t matter if you think you have the most boring brand in the world, social commerce offers all brands a unique opportunity to think outside of their traditional marketing box to reach entirely new audiences and reinvent themselves. For example, in an attempt to reach Gen Z consumers, Mucinex (full disclosure: with my company’s guidance) devised a completely novel idea: “Sickwear”—a designer capsule collection created to help you feel and look better during cold and flu season. We partnered with YouTube Live and six micro-influencers to launch the collection on livestream. Be prepared to get creative in ways you may not have planned or expected.

ARE YOU PREPARED FOR THE TIME INVESTMENT? Leadership needs to be engaged in the change management and adoption process and provide ample learning and development resources. It is imperative that organizations provide learning platforms and opportunities for employees to be educated in the latest digital and data lessons and applications for business. For example, to integrate this knowledge across the group, Shiseido launched its digital academy. The training program, which equips employees with digital skills to support company-wide innovation, has enrolled 10,000 students over the past five years and currently trains employees across six regions and three languages. The company’s embrace of digital transformation earned Shiseido recognition by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the Tokyo Stock Exchange as a 2021 “Digital Transformation Stock.” WHAT’S YOUR STRATEGY AND HOW ARE YOU GOING TO MEASURE SUCCESS? Now is the time for CEOs, CMOs, digital officers, and all key stakeholders to map out their social commerce plan and related roles and responsibilities. Interview the competing providers and learn about the different opportunities that are available. Assess your current investments against what you want your brand’s digital ecosystem to look like in the future. Clearly define shared objectives and incentives to ensure proper alignment and accountability. Assign a dedicated and integrated team for end-to-end implementation.

Decide where you want to allocate your budget—whether it’s CRM, AI, data, or something else. Finally, as you build a strategy that fits your brand, be sure you’re considering how you will measure success and deliver an ROI that everyone can get excited about. Social commerce is coming for all brands. The question is, will your brand be ready to seize this incredible opportunity? Boardrooms should be thoughtful and deliberate about their brand’s approach, but also prepared to act. It’s time for brands to place their bets. Steven Moy — CEO, Barbarian