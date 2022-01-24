The time is now: opening the low Earth orbit economy

A vibrant, commercialized low Earth orbit (LEO) is coming. Looking back at the building of the transcontinental railway, the industrialization of the automobile, and the commercialization of the internet, the signs of the transformation to come were clear, but in that moment, the path forward was less certain. Today, many of the same early commercialization conditions are present in the commercial LEO economy, and looking towards tomorrow, these conditions could similarly evolve into a paradigm shift for the LEO economy.

The last decade alone has seen the space industry rapidly transform through the launch services evolution that has introduced reusable launch vehicles and the small sat revolution that has fundamentally transformed the commercial role of small satellites and satellite constellations. In December 2021, the 100th successful recovery of a commercial reusable launch vehicle occurred, a milestone that was achieved only six years (to the day) after the first successful recovery. By comparison, it took the Space Shuttle program 19 years to reach 100 successful missions.1 Not only are capabilities evolving, but the rate of technological innovation is clearly accelerating. Such trends necessitate a fresh look at market opportunities and a better understanding of how executives across the private and public sector can respond to enable the future LEO economy.

KEYS TO UNLOCK POTENTIAL, REDUCE BARRIERS

Since 2018, Deloitte has explored the outlook for a vibrant LEO economy. As we look towards the future of LEO, we recognize that the commercial potential of human spaceflight (HSF) and on-orbit servicing have yet to be realized. Unlocking this commercial potential requires concerted efforts to 1) deliver lower cost, higher cadence human-rated access to space; 2) significantly increase down-mass (mass brought back to earth) capacity; 3) establish multiple on-orbit destinations (human-rated, depot-centric, and otherwise); and 4) develop the ability to access LEO and execute missions and activities at the speed of business. For this to become a reality, we must avoid the “field of dreams” model and its pitfall of “if we build it, they will come.” Instead, we need to identify ways to break the cycle through the reduction of barriers, incentivization of sustainable commercialization outcomes, and continued investment in technology and capability development for key market and services gap areas.

Thankfully, breaking this cycle is possible—it has happened already in launch and commercial remote sensing—and is necessary if the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and other U.S. Government agencies want to transition to be one of many customers for commercial human spaceflight and LEO destinations in the future. Below, we highlight seven challenges from our analysis that must be addressed: