This easy-to-install electric bidet will transform your bathroom

My journey to becoming a bidet guy began several years ago when a frequent visitor to my first apartment went on a bidet kick and installed one in my bathroom. (He did—and still does—fancy himself the Johnny Appleseed of bidets). The seed he planted took root, and since then I have spread the good word to anyone who’ll listen, installing one in my parents’ house and my sister’s guest bathroom.

When bidet company Tushy reached out about reviewing its first electric bidet, the $499 Tushy Ace, I had to give it a try. Tushy, I knew, is no run-of-the-mill company. Its launch party, held in the Williamsburg apartment of founder Miki Agrawal (yes that Miki Agrawal) in 2018, included a vodka-dispensing bidet and poop-shaped cookies. Tushy’s customer support staff are referred to as “poo-rus.” I was worried that the scatological marketing concealed an overpriced dud of a product. I’ll admit, I was wrong.

Rather than just attach to the toilet and piggyback off the water supply to the tank like its flagship Tushy Classic, the Tushy Ace is more than a simple vessel for spraying water. It really is an experience, fully replacing your existing toilet seat with a remote-controlled, heated one that includes a self-cleaning, adjustable-nozzle bidet and (perhaps its best feature) a blow dryer.

Given all the bells and whistles, I expected that installing the Tushy Ace would be a lot more difficult than it was. Turning off the toilet water supply and attaching a splitter and the hose to the bidet is straightforward (admittedly, I already had this done for my previous bidet attachment). And because the unit fully replaces the toilet seat, the only hardware that gets installed is a plastic bracket that the Tushy Ace slides onto, clicking into place. I can see how positioning could get tricky, but I managed to get it on the first try. I also appreciate the ability to easily remove the entire apparatus for a good deep clean, and the fact that the nozzle, while self-cleaning, can also be coaxed out for a deeper clean.