Tip of the week: Make websites more readable

Ever get annoyed by the intolerable reading experience on certain websites? By activating your browser’s reader mode, you can make web pages more reader-friendly by hiding ads, menus, pop-ups, and other distractions. Some web browsers even let you switch to reader mode automatically on specific websites. Here’s how:

Safari: Long-press the “aA” icon in the address bar to activate reader mode. To load this mode by default on the current website, tap the icon again, then hit “Website settings” and select “Use Reader Automatically.”

Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Vivaldi: At the right side of the address bar, click the reader mode or immersive reader icon, which will look like a book or words on a page. You can also press F9 in the desktop version of Edge or Firefox.

Google Chrome: First, enter chrome://flags/#enable-reader-mode in the address bar, then select “Enabled” in the drop-down menu for “Enable Reader Mode.” Now you can activate reader mode on any site by clicking the book icon on the right side of the address bar.