Plaid might owe you money if you use any of these banking or financial apps

We’re talking about the fintech—not a shirt pattern—and the Silicon Valley company recently settled a class action suit accusing it of collecting excessive data from users. As a result, it will pay $58 million to all those consumers who have linked a bank account to any of Plaid’s 5,500-plus client apps, which include popular services like American Express, Venmo, Robinhood, Coinbase, and Betterment.

Plaid, a middleman connecting bank accounts to other fintech services, says it’s been used by tens of millions in North America.

According to the settlement website, Plaid allegedly obtained “more financial data than was needed” and set up log-in pages that deceptively mimicked those of the user’s own bank account, but fed the credentials directly to itself. For its part, Plaid has denied any wrongdoing and argued it was transparent about its practices.