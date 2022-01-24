5 ways emotional intelligence can help budding entrepreneurs

Many people joining the Great Resignation express a recent re-examination of their life and career priorities as an impetus for leaving their job. We also know from the increase in applications for business licenses, that a lot of those leaving are looking to become entrepreneurs.

Even before COVID-19, there were signs that small businesses and the gig economy were gathering steam. You certainly don’t have to look far to be inundated with stories of people who gave up their secure paychecks to strike out on their own and quickly made a fortune. However, the reality of entrepreneurship is often less glamorous—involving hard work, persistence, and overcoming setbacks and failures. There are not many stories of overnight success. Those who do become successful need to have mental and physical stamina, and the emotional resources that will take them the distance. Here is what is needed emotionally.

1. Self-awareness

The basis of all emotional intelligence, self-awareness, is crucial for entrepreneurs. While we often think of ourselves as rational beings, our decisions are often based on our emotions. A high awareness of our feelings helps us to use our emotions effectively to make well-informed decisions, rather than acting strictly from our emotional space. Self-awareness is also crucial to knowing how we show up and come across to others.

This is important in developing healthy working relationships with our staff, customers, suppliers, and others in our environment that will have a huge impact on our success. “Understanding oneself is the linchpin of being able to discern reality, engender trust, and inspire people,” says Neal Goldman, an entrepreneur and CEO-coach who recently founded FindCenter, a free online platform for personal, spiritual exploration. “Sometimes, to gain that understanding, you have to step away from the 24/7 grind and spend time working on yourself, finding the thing that grounds you and brings you clarity and purpose.”