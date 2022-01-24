7 clear signs you should walk away from a project

Brainstorming sessions often beget a wealth of ideas for a team to pursue. In the moments, most or all ideas seem like winners, but once work starts, it can become clear that certain ventures may not be the best use of time and resources.

Sometimes, it can be difficult for a leader to determine when it’s time to let go of an initiative, especially if it’s one they are personally passionate about. To help you make this difficult decision, a panel of Fast Company Executive Board members each offer one clear sign or red flag that a leader and team should walk away from a project, regardless of how much has been invested in it.

1. YOU CAN’T ARTICULATE THE PROBLEM YOU’RE TRYING TO SOLVE.

Here are three signs you should walk away from a project: you can’t clearly articulate what problem you’re trying to solve, you haven’t clearly defined what is out of scope—in addition to what is in, and leadership or key stakeholders are undermining your ability to be successful. – Sara Wasserteil, Cara Collective

2. YOUR SOLUTION IS NOT MEETING YOUR TARGET CUSTOMERS’ NEEDS.

If your target customer does not have their needs met when validating your hypothesis, it’s time to walk. In other words, your solution is not solving a big enough problem. If you are failing to solve a problem that is so painful that people need to pay you to solve it, then you are wasting your time. The common trait all successful businesses have is they find solutions to people’s problems. – Michael Fenech, EndGame Network PTY LTD