The future of fintech: Driving financial inclusivity

H&R Block
Innovation Festival 360

Description

Living paycheck to paycheck is one of the biggest sources of economic stress for Americans today—and these anxieties weigh on mental and physical health too. Two-thirds of the U.S. population struggles with one or more aspects of their finances, including spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. These individuals have massive unmet needs because traditional banking just doesn’t work for them. Fintech innovations, such as a new offering to be introduced at this event by H&R Block, are changing the landscape and creating financial inclusivity for those who need it most.

Speakers

Jeff Jones
President and CEO,
H&R Block
Jennifer Tescher
President and CEO,
Financial Health Network
Lynette Khalfani-Cox
The Money Coach

Moderator

Julianne Pepitone
Moderator,
FC Works
