The future of fintech: Driving financial inclusivity

Description

Living paycheck to paycheck is one of the biggest sources of economic stress for Americans today—and these anxieties weigh on mental and physical health too. Two-thirds of the U.S. population struggles with one or more aspects of their finances, including spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. These individuals have massive unmet needs because traditional banking just doesn’t work for them. Fintech innovations, such as a new offering to be introduced at this event by H&R Block, are changing the landscape and creating financial inclusivity for those who need it most.