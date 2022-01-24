Here’s how to keep your ad campaigns simple but effective

We all know a successful advertisement when we see it. Whether we remember the ad campaign because it made us laugh, cry, smile, or become angry, it made us remember, and that’s what matters most.
Some of the best ad campaigns are simple and don’t work too hard to make their audience feel what they want them to feel. Below, five Fast Company Executive Board members offered their most effective tips and advice, from choosing the right sharing platforms to getting the ad timing just right.
1. IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE.
Before creating an effective advertising campaign, you need to identify your target audience. The next step is content ideation. Then, you should select the social media platform(s) that are the most ideal fit for your content in order to execute your campaign successfully. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing
2. KEEP YOUR ADVERTISEMENTS SHORT.
People have very low attention spans. So, if your content starts to lose someone’s interest after a minute, you’ve essentially lost the opportunity to send your message out. Keep your ads to a few seconds if you can so that your audience consumes your whole message. This will make it more likely that people will remember you. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner
3. TRY USING USER-GENERATED VIDEO CONTENT.
Use UGC video as your creative and watch your engagement soar. Find customers or raving fans and ask them to do a straight-to-camera testimonial or demonstration. These are proven to be attention-getting and are not as disruptive as traditional ads are, so your audience will spend more time watching which increases the odds of conversion. – Christopher Tompkins, The Go! Agency
4. BACK YOUR STRATEGY WITH AUDIENCE RESEARCH.
It doesn’t have to be complicated for it to be effective. Just make sure that whatever you are trying to do is based on your audience’s needs. Do thorough audience research first, and be sure you create several versions of the creative and ad copy so you can A/B test it and choose the best-performing option. – Solomon Thimothy, OneIMS
5. CLEARLY SHOW OFF YOUR PRODUCT.
Always show the product. It doesn’t need to be the focus of the advertisement, but don’t make your prospect guess what it is that you are selling. – Cheri Beranek, Clearfield Inc