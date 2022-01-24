Here’s how to keep your ad campaigns simple but effective

We all know a successful advertisement when we see it. Whether we remember the ad campaign because it made us laugh, cry, smile, or become angry, it made us remember, and that’s what matters most.

Some of the best ad campaigns are simple and don’t work too hard to make their audience feel what they want them to feel. Below, five Fast Company Executive Board members offered their most effective tips and advice, from choosing the right sharing platforms to getting the ad timing just right.

1. IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE.

Before creating an effective advertising campaign, you need to identify your target audience. The next step is content ideation. Then, you should select the social media platform(s) that are the most ideal fit for your content in order to execute your campaign successfully. – Kelley Higney, Bug Bite Thing

2. KEEP YOUR ADVERTISEMENTS SHORT.

People have very low attention spans. So, if your content starts to lose someone’s interest after a minute, you’ve essentially lost the opportunity to send your message out. Keep your ads to a few seconds if you can so that your audience consumes your whole message. This will make it more likely that people will remember you. – Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner