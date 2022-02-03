IT/OT convergence starts with the CIO

Business needs such as better data visibility, system and software ROI, and enhanced security drive the convergence of industrial information technology (IT) and operations technology (OT). As a result, we’re seeing a new wave of connected operations across industries and manufacturing, increasing efficiency and helping leaders make better decisions in every aspect of production.

By joining the process control, measurement, and safety systems at production sites with IT infrastructure, industrial companies can achieve remote connectivity and access to real-time data—both of which are critical to maximizing value. This convergence is key to digital transformation, but unlocking the benefits can be difficult to achieve. Industrial companies are navigating volatility and structural changes in response to strained supply chains and continued global growth to meet market demands. CIOs can address this challenge through advocacy and influence within the organization and at the decision-making table. How CIOs exert their influence can determine the success of the IT/OT convergence and the ability for the organization to reap immediate and long-term value from connected operations.

OPERATING MODEL ENCOURAGES AGILITY While the speed of business changes requires an agile IT organization, that’s often easier said than done. IT is accustomed to being careful and methodical; after all, IT systems and processes are the backbone of most companies. Yet to add value to the organization and ultimately to customers, IT needs to think in sprints rather than marathons. Gone is the luxury of year-long planning and execution cycles; apps are here today and made better tomorrow. As IT and OT converge, only leading-edge ideas and software will survive and thrive.

So how does the CIO promote a more agile mindset in IT? • Foster (and expect) transparency. Information should freely flow between teams and stakeholders. Communicate and collaborate in real time and encourage constant feedback to ensure continued alignment and create a sense of shared purpose and belonging. A customer-focused IT organization is committed to creating value for all stakeholders in an open environment that encourages sharing knowledge and best practices quickly. • Empower and enable teams. Employees should make decisions locally and feel comfortable sharing ideas and trying new things. Fail fast, move on. Instead of long-term, excruciatingly detailed plans that bog down creativity, choose instead to engage in quicker decision-making that creates frequent value for internal customers.

• Improve predictability, embrace uncertainty. Some elements of IT do not need to change often. These are the backbone of your organization and create stability. Embrace dynamic processes that enable your IT teams to respond quickly to new challenges and opportunities. • Deploy in increments. It’s time to shift from delivering a large program all at once to offering smaller, value-add incremental improvements more quickly. This gives the internal customer the opportunity for feedback and collaboration and requires increased comfort in iteration. Combining the skills of people with the power of data and the potential of technology is the foundation of successful IT/OT convergence. To position your teams to take full advantage of the potential, it’s time to configure your strategy, structure, processes, and people toward opportunities that create value for internal and external customers more quickly and with greater agility.

