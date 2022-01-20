Enter the 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

This year, we’ve added some exciting new categories, including Automotive, Circular Design, Hospitality, and Rapid Response, which recognizes how quickly the world is changing and celebrates design that can nimbly react accordingly. Each entry will be vetted by Fast Company editors and will be judged on its originality, innovation, scalability, impact, and, of course, its design. Winners will be featured online and in the October issue of Fast Company magazine. They’ll also be celebrated at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in the fall. We’ll be accepting entries until April 29, 2022, but if you apply by March 18, there’s a significant discount.

The Innovation by Design Awards are some of the most respected in the industry; winners are seen by millions of people, including many of the most influential names in design today. We love championing the incredible design from blue-chip companies, nonprofits, startups, and everyone in-between. We look forward to reading your entries and learning more about all the inspiring design happening around the world. Apply here.