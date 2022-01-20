Tripadvisor’s trending destinations show how travel tastes are changing in 2022

Despite the prolonged haze of the pandemic and the joyless déjà vu of another COVID-gripped winter, worldwide travel continues its slow slog back to life.

And as the pandemic has evolved, so have travelers’ tastes. According to Tripadvisor, they’re now more willing to trade rugged mountains and rural escapes for big cities and crowded beaches.

The popular bookings website recently published its annual roundup of top destinations, and there’s perhaps no greater sign of return to normalcy than the fact that people are once again flocking to pack beaches up and down the European coast. Five of the top 10 trending destinations worldwide—which saw the largest year-over-year rise in interest on the platform—belong to the Mediterranean shoreline, including the Spanish island of Majorca, which took the top spot, as well as Rhodes and Santorini in the Aegean Sea, and Dubrovnik, Croatia—often called the “pearl of the Adriatic,” and one of many countries that beckoned to digital nomads during the thick of the pandemic.

Other famed beaches in Mexico and Brazil also cracked the top ten. They were joined by destinations in Tanzania, with its African safaris and Kilimanjaro base camps; Turkey, for its cave churches and chimney rock formations; and Cairo, Egypt, home of the legendary pyramids.